Undefeated Elkhart Lions face toughest test yet Friday night against Penn

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:51 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week this week takes us to Rice Field, where the Elkhart Lions will look to defend their home turf and improve to 5-0 when they take on the Penn Kingsmen.

Leading the Lions this year is a brand new head coach in Romison Saint-Louis, and so far, he’s directed this team to four straight blowout wins, outscoring their opponents by more than 100 points combined.

But on Friday, the Lions face their toughest test yet as they host the Penn Kingsmen in their conference opener.

“Right now, if you just look at the history, Penn is the big dog,” Saint-Louis says. “They’re the team to beat. They are well-coached, (they have) a lot of good players. They’re a disciplined, physical team. They’re just all-around. They’ve been there. And it’s not even just the physical parts. They’ve been successful for so long; their confidence is going to help them. Their ability to fight through adversity is going to help them because they’ve been there. They’ve been through it. They’ve played a lot of games. So, that’s what good programs have. We’re excited for the opportunity to compete against a really good program.”

Meanwhile, Saint-Louis says he’s encouraged by how well his players have bought in to his approach on the sidelines so far this season.

“Obviously, not everybody’s going to love it, but I will say for our kids everybody respected it,” Saint-Louis said. “That’s a big thing; you don’t have to love it, but they respect it. They do what they’re supposed to, they’re hard-working, they understand that when they don’t do what they’re supposed to, there’s a consequence, and they accept that consequence. It’s been pretty good so far, and obviously it’s easier when we’re winning—that’s always easier to follow rules and do what you’re supposed to be doing when you’re winning—but they’ve been doing a wonderful job.

“Right now, we’re where we need to be offensively and defensively, and this is going to be our biggest test to see exactly where we are,” Saint-Louis added. “So, I’m excited for the opportunity to compete and for our kids to compete, and just looking forward to Friday.”

Kickoff at Rice Field is set for 7 p.m.

