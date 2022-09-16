Teen charged in Grace Ross murder case appears in court for status hearing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A trial date is set for the teen accused of molesting and killing a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle.

The teenager, identified as Anthony Hutchens, appeared in court on Thursday for a status hearing. The date for his bench trial has been set for January 23.

Hutchens is accused of killing 6-year-old Grace Ross.

In March, a waiver hearing was held to determine if Hutchens should be tried as an adult. Ross’s body was found in the woods of an apartment complex where she and Hutchens both lived. According to a report from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Hutchens first told investigators a “shadowy man was controlling him,” making him strangle Ross with his hands.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a level 3 felony is three to 16 years.

