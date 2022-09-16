Students return to class after smoke alarm at Northpoint Elementary School

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday morning, Clay Fire was dispatched to Northpoint Elementary School in Granger for possible smoke in the building.

A faculty member is believe to have pulled the fire alarm after noticing an odor in a conference room.

Firefighters determined the smell was coming from a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit in the conference room. Penn Harris Madison maintenance crews promptly fixed the issue, and students returned to class shortly after.

With Fire Prevention Week soon approaching, Clay Fire wants to express the importance of fire drills and staying calm in case of emergency.

“They’ve been doing fire drills since the school opened, and a lot of them have done it for many years,” said Ron Melser, Clay Fire Marshal. “Every month they do a fire drill, and they know it pretty much by heart. This was just another fire drill for them, even though it could’ve been something, but it wasn’t. They did that; they were all out there, they were all in the right spots, all safe, doing what we did, we had great communication between staff.”

No one was hurt in the incident this morning, and there is no smoke or fire damage to the building.

Fire Prevention Week starts on Oct. 9. Clay Fire plans to hold open houses to teach folks some tips and tricks about fire safety and prevention.

