South Bend Police searching for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police need your help finding Roberto Paulino.

The 41-year-old was last seen on Aug. 9 at a residence near Navarre Middle School but was just recently reported as missing.

Roberto is 6′0″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He may be traveling in a red Ford Focus that is missing the front and rear bumpers (unknown license plate).

If you have any information about Roberto’s whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

Roberto Paulino (South Bend Police Department)

