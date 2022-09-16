South Bend Cubs lose game 2 of playoffs, decisive game 3 to be played Friday
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will have to spend another day in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after falling to the Kernels 5-3 Thursday night in game two of the Midwest League West Division Championship Series.
The best-of-three series is now tied at one game apiece. The Cubs took game one at Four Winds Field on Tuesday 2-1 thanks to a comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning.
First pitch for game three on Friday night is set for 7:35 p.m.
The winner advances to the Midwest League Championship Series.
Click here for Thursday night’s box score.
