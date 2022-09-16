Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne ready for big moment

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 16, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s no secret that Notre Dame will have a new quarterback under center this weekend when the team hosts Cal.

Drew Pyne is a three-year backup.—first behind Ian Book, followed by Jack Coan, then Tyler Buchner.

But now, the junior gets his chance to lead the team he grew up a fan of due to Buchner’s injury last weekend against Marshall. Pyne is not a captain this season, but everyone in that locker room considers him a leader.

Pyne touched on how he’s preparing for this week, and if it’s different for him at all now that he’s the starter.

“My mindset hass never changed since the moment I got here,” Pyne said. “It’s to always be as prepared and as ready as possible for any point that I need to help the team, so I’m just going to keep preparing, treating practice like a game every single day, and getting our team ready to go out there and have success. I think it’s easy to fall into a trap to think that it’s different, whether it’s mentally or really anything, but I’m just taking it as is. I’ve prepared as hard as I can no matter what situation I’ve been in and you know obviously I’ve got to lead the guys on the practice field and push them to practice as hard as we can every single day, so that’s what I’m focused on right now.”

WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football this Saturday against Cal. Our coverage begins at 7 a.m. on 16 News Now Saturday Morning as we check in on tailgates and the buzz around campus as the Irish look for their first win of the season.

Then at 1:30 p.m., WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby, WNDU Sports Director Matt Loch, and WNDU Sports Reporter Drew Sanders will get you caught up on everything you need to know leading up to the start of the game on Countdown to Kickoff.

We’ll turn things over to the NBC Sports crew at 2:30 p.m. for the game, and after the game we’ll have postgame coverage and immediate reaction on 16 News Now.

