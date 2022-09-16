Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne ready for big moment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s no secret that Notre Dame will have a new quarterback under center this weekend when the team hosts Cal.

Drew Pyne is a three-year backup.—first behind Ian Book, followed by Jack Coan, then Tyler Buchner.

But now, the junior gets his chance to lead the team he grew up a fan of due to Buchner’s injury last weekend against Marshall. Pyne is not a captain this season, but everyone in that locker room considers him a leader.

Pyne touched on how he’s preparing for this week, and if it’s different for him at all now that he’s the starter.

“My mindset hass never changed since the moment I got here,” Pyne said. “It’s to always be as prepared and as ready as possible for any point that I need to help the team, so I’m just going to keep preparing, treating practice like a game every single day, and getting our team ready to go out there and have success. I think it’s easy to fall into a trap to think that it’s different, whether it’s mentally or really anything, but I’m just taking it as is. I’ve prepared as hard as I can no matter what situation I’ve been in and you know obviously I’ve got to lead the guys on the practice field and push them to practice as hard as we can every single day, so that’s what I’m focused on right now.”

