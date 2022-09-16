Medical Moment: A breakthrough in cancer treatment

(WNDU) - Chemotherapy and radiation are both treatments for cancer.

Chemotherapy, or chemo, uses special drugs to shrink or kill cancer cells, where radiation kills these cells with high-energy beams such as x-rays or protons.

Even though chemo and radiation both attack cancer cells, they work differently.

Chemo drugs circulate in the bloodstream and kill or shrink cancer cells anywhere in the body, not just at the site where the primary tumor started. They are called systemic drugs because they pass through the entire body’s system. Radiation uses invisible bursts of energy instead of drugs and is usually a local treatment that aims energy beams just at the area where cancer cells grow. Both treatments share the same goals such as getting rid of all cancer cells and stopping the cancer from coming back; shrinking or slowing cancer tumors or stopping the spread of cancer cells to other parts of the body; and shrinking tumors to lessen pain and other difficult symptoms of cancer.

For certain cancer patients, a treatment called “T-cell therapy” can be life-saving. But a big downside to this method is that the patient’s immune system must first be destroyed with chemo or radiation.

But now, a new discovery in mice could change that for people in the future.

Researchers are studying a new method that could eliminate the need for chemo and radiation before having a T-cell therapy.

With this approach, doctors collect a patient’s own immune cells, grow and enhance them in a lab, and then inject them back.

“Immunotherapy has been the Holy Grail really of cancer therapy because we know the immune system is able to kill cancer cells. You reset the immune system and it continues to work.” said Andre Goy, a doctor at Hackensack University Medical Center. “You reset the immune system and it continues to work.”

Now, a research team led by UCLA in collaboration with scientists from Stanford and the University of Pennsylvania discovered engineering T-cells with a lab-made receptor called IL9 allows the cancer-fighting cells to do their work without the need for chemo or radiation. In one model involving mice, the researchers cured more than half of the animals that were treated with the synthetic IL9 cancer patients with T-cell therapy and fewer side-effects.

“When T cells are signaling through the synthetic IL-9 receptor, they gain new functions that help them not only outcompete the existing immune system but also kill cancer cells more efficiently,” Anusha Kalbasi, MD, UCLA said.

The therapy proved to be effective in multiple systems. They targeted pancreatic cancer and melanoma, two types of hard-to-treat cancer, models in mice and used T cells targeted to cancer cells through the natural T cell receptor or a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR).

“The therapy also worked whether we gave the cytokine to the whole mouse or directly to the tumor,” Kalbasi said.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.