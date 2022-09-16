Great apple crop at Stover’s this season

U-pick apple season underway at Stover's in Berrien Springs
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s September, which means apple season is here. And nothing beats picking them right off the tree.

You can do that and more at Stover’s Farm Market and U-pic in Berrien Springs.

Like other orchards in Michiana, Stover’s has a great apple crop this season.

It’s also their last weekend for peaches and pears.

Kenny Stover, 5th generation owner, says supporting your local farm is very important.

“There’s so few family farms left in the area and so it’s very important to help support those local markets,” Stover said. “Not only are you supporting myself and my family, but you’re also supporting the 10 families that I employ, which is very important.”

For more information or to view their hours, click here.

