Freeman takes critical look to fix Irish issues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has another chance to win its first game of the season and the “Freeman Era” on Saturday when the Cal Golden Bears come to town.

At 0-2, Head Coach Marcus Freeman is trying to find ways to take the emotion out of the situation and think critically about what isn’t going right.

During a Zoom press conference Thursday afternoon, he took it back to his days at Cincinnati as the defensive coordinator, when the team started 2-0, but the defense had given up nearly 70 points combined.

“We said ‘Okay let’s stop, let’s really dissect everything we’re doing. Let’s see what we’re doing well, okay let’s enhance it. The things we’re not doing well, let’s change it, let’s throw it out or come up with a new way to do it,’” Freeman said. “And so, to me the formula is very similar, is that we have to, again not focus on the outcome, but take a critical look at everything we’re doing, look at the mistakes and figure out why. I told the staff; we cannot continue to say if. If Johnny would’ve done this, we would’ve been successful. We’ve got to say, ‘Why he did, or didn’t he do it’ and what we have to do to make sure he does do it.”

WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football this Saturday against Cal. Our coverage begins at 7 a.m. on 16 News Now Saturday Morning as we check in on tailgates and the buzz around campus as the Irish look for their first win of the season.

Then at 1:30 p.m., WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby, WNDU Sports Director Matt Loch, and WNDU Sports Reporter Drew Sanders will get you caught up on everything you need to know leading up to the start of the game on Countdown to Kickoff.

We’ll turn things over to the NBC Sports crew at 2:30 p.m. for the game, and after the game we’ll have postgame coverage and immediate reaction on 16 News Now.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.