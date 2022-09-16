First Alert Forecast: Warm and Dry for Football, Rain Chances Return Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Starting out with a few areas of patchy fog and then warming up quickly. Nearing the middle 80s for much of the area by the afternoon. It will be staying warm for the start of Friday Night Football games across Michiana. Near 81 degrees for kickoff with temperatures falling into the lower 70s by the fourth quarter. Overall, a very nice evening for some football! High of 85 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: After a nice evening of football, temperatures will fall through the 60s and into the upper 50s for some by early Saturday morning. Some high clouds will hang around, but things will remain dry. Low of 60 degrees. Winds S 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Starting off a bit muggy with temperatures in the low 60s by the time the tailgating lots open at Notre Dame. Temperatures will rise through the 70s and into the lower 80s by lunchtime with a mixture of sunshine and some high clouds. Notre Dame and California will kick off at 2:30pm with a temperature in the middle to upper 80s. A very warm day for football in early September here in South Bend. Things cool back into the 70s as the sun sets, hopefully after the fighting Irish grab their first win of the season! High of 87 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: An increase in clouds throughout the day on Sunday. Another very warm day with a bit more humidity. Most of the day will stay dry but by the afternoon there is a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms to move into the area. This will keep things unsettled into Monday. High of 87 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: As a front moves in it are likely that we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the first part of your Monday. Skies will likely clear a bit in the afternoon. A few showers could be possible on Tuesday evening. Highs nearing 90 for the middle of next week before the temperatures drop again back near average by next weekend. The official start of the fall season is also within view, Thursday the pumpkin spice will be allowed! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, September 15th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 80

Thursday’s Low: 54

Precipitation: 0.00″

