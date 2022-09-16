Beacon Health System opens nursing school partnership with Ivy Tech

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for a grand opening and ribbon cutting for Ivy Tech’s new “Beacon Health System School of Nursing” program Thursday night.

Beacon needs more nurses, and Ivy Tech’s nursing program needs to grow. This partnership started this school year, and it’s a win-win for everybody.

“And when we bring our unique skills together, that’s when we can have real impact, and that’s what you’re seeing today,” said Dr. Tia Robinson-Cooper, Chancellor of Ivy Tech.

Beacon is helping Ivy Tech expand its nursing program, so they can provide more training and education for nurses.

Sarah Paturalski with Beacon Health Systems said, “This partnership between Beacon and Ivy Tech is monumental for our community. Our community is in the midst of a nursing shortage and the effects of that shortage reach far into the region.”

Students who graduate from the program will receive free tuition, a stipend, test support and up to three years of employment with Beacon.

“This is a community that wants to solve problems together and support each other and take care of the needs of each other,” Dr. Robinson said.

This partnership is one of a kind in the state.

“Beacon and Ivy Tech are removing potential barriers for students who dream to complete secondary education and become nurses,” Paturalski said, “Together we’ve also worked to create a career path for Beacon nurses to work in academia and the hospital bedside.”

“This is an opportunity that just highlights the commitment of Ivy Tech as we continue serving our community and to serve our workforce,” Robinson said.

Over 15-hundred nurses across the state graduate from Ivy Tech every year.

“I count myself lucky to be among the family of nurses that have graduated from Ivy Tech to be a first year Beacon Scholar. I cannot wait to see how this partnership develops in the coming years,” Matt Stump, a recent graduate said, “But I do know one thing, it will only help to put a spotlight on how Beacon and Ivy Tech are leading the way in prioritizing the importance of training the next generation of nurses.”

This partnership is timely considering Beacon needs 500 additional employees for the new tower they are building.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.