14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old arrested in connection with a June shooting death appeared in court for a scheduled waiver hearing.

The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris, a decorated Army veteran who was training to become a St. Joseph County Police Officer.

The waiver hearing was to determine whether the 14-year-old will stand trial as an adult, but the hearing was continued.

The 14-year-old’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 8:30 a.m. The teen will be in front of Aric Rutkowski, magistrate judge for St. Joseph Probate Court.

The teen’s brother, 17-year-old Braxton Bird, was charged with murder on August 23. If found guilty on the three pending charges, Bird could face 111 years in prison.

Both teens are currently being held at the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center.

