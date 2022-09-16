14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old arrested in connection with a June shooting death appeared in court for a scheduled waiver hearing.

The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris, a decorated Army veteran who was training to become a St. Joseph County Police Officer.

The waiver hearing was to determine whether the 14-year-old will stand trial as an adult, but the hearing was continued.

The 14-year-old’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 8:30 a.m. The teen will be in front of Aric Rutkowski, magistrate judge for St. Joseph Probate Court.

The teen’s brother, 17-year-old Braxton Bird, was charged with murder on August 23. If found guilty on the three pending charges, Bird could face 111 years in prison.

Both teens are currently being held at the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Small
Pulaski County correctional officer arrested for trafficking, relationship with inmate
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports a suspected DUI driver was traveling at least...
Suspected drunken driver going more than 125 mph at time of crash, authorities say

Latest News

Professional eaters Miki Sudo and Nick Weary took on the “Pork Tenderloin Challenge” at One...
Professional eaters take on 9-pound food challenge at Winamac restaurant
The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St....
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court
The boil order came earlier this week after the drinking water there tested positive for...
Niles Township boil order impacts homes, businesses
The report says a staffer driving the vehicle she was in was attempting to pass another vehicle.
Cause of crash that killed Rep. Walorski released