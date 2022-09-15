South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city.

This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity.

Currently 8 projects are being pushed back to 2023 due to those challenges:

Ameritech Drive & Cleveland Road intersection

Eastmont Drive from Riverside to Northlea drives

Hill Street from Jefferson Boulevard to Colfax Avenue

Jackson Road from Fellows to Miami streets

Miami Street from Calvert Street to Ireland Road (city crews will patch part of Miami street to get through winter)

Rainbow Drive from Southlea Drive to cul-de-sac

Sample Street from Bendix Road to Illinois Street

Sheridan Street from Lincoln Way West to Keller Street (parking lane only)

