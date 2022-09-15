South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city.

This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity.

Currently 8 projects are being pushed back to 2023 due to those challenges:

  • Ameritech Drive & Cleveland Road intersection
  • Eastmont Drive from Riverside to Northlea drives
  • Hill Street from Jefferson Boulevard to Colfax Avenue
  • Jackson Road from Fellows to Miami streets
  • Miami Street from Calvert Street to Ireland Road (city crews will patch part of Miami street to get through winter)
  • Rainbow Drive from Southlea Drive to cul-de-sac
  • Sample Street from Bendix Road to Illinois Street
  • Sheridan Street from Lincoln Way West to Keller Street (parking lane only)

