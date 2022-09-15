South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit needs your help identifying a person who is linked to a residential burglary investigation.

It happened earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. A surveillance image of the person was captured.

If you have any information about this individual, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

