South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit needs your help identifying a person who is linked to a residential burglary investigation.

It happened earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. A surveillance image of the person was captured.

If you have any information about this individual, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

