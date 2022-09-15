Sec. Buttigieg stops in Detroit, announces funding for I-375 project

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - On the heels of President Joe Biden’s stop in Detroit on Wednesday, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for a major announcement.

The three announced funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go to allow Michigan to replace the outdated I-375 corridor. The freeway will be converted into a boulevard to allow for an increase in economic development for local neighborhoods and allow the area to be more connected.

“This stretch of I-375 cuts like a gash through the neighborhood, one of the many examples I have seen in communities across the country where a piece of infrastructure has become a barrier,” said Buttigieg. “With these funds, we’re now partnering with the state and the community to transform it into a road that will connect rather than divide.”

“I’m ready to fill in the ditch called I-375 and make it a beautiful, bustling boulevard, connecting the city of Detroit,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “We all know the painful history of I-375, and the city’s planning staff is having ongoing conversations with the community on how we’re going to transform I-375 together. Today’s announcement means we’re going to be able to speed this project up from 2027 to 2025, thanks to the city, state, and federal governments all working together. Let’s fill in the ditch and re-knit this community.”

Michigan was awarded $104 million to dismantle the mile-long interstate. According to WDIV in Detroit, construction for the project is expected to begin as early as 2025 and be completed by 2028.

On Thursday, Biden announced the approval of the first $900 million in U.S. funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states - including Michigan.

