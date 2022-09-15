Safety, traffic concerns expressed over proposed expansion at St. Joe Co. gas station

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The expansion of a gas station is being proposed at a St. Joseph County intersection that has a dangerous reputation.

There have been at least three deadly crashes at the intersection of State Road 2 and Quince Road since 2014. Now, plans call for adding diesel fuel pumps, paved parking, and an access driveway to the Phillips 66 station located at that intersection.

Two neighboring residential properties have been acquired to accommodate the growth. Those properties would need to be rezoned.

A staff report notes that the addition of a second entrance off State Road 2 could potentially cause traffic and safety issues.

Since the store is on a state road, final approval would have to come from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). The staff report notes that ‘may be challenging.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

