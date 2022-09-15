Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a new way to stay in shape in Berrien County, and it doesn’t cost anything to use!

Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that features seven different equipment stations that let users work out using their own body weight.

It’s accessible to all ages and abilities. You can even sync your phone with the fitness court app to get some tips and coaching for free, right in your pocket.

It’s located right across from Sylvester Elementary School and it’s open to anyone who wants to get a good workout in.

One of the representatives from Priority Health, the company introducing these courts to the Wolverine state, says he’s especially proud that their first court in southwest Michigan is right next to his old stomping grounds.

“This one is particularly meaningful to me,” says Jeremy Bakken, community, and communications director for Priority Health. “It’s really great to be able to come back to my hometown here and be a part of a celebration like this. To be able to give something back to the community where I grew up, and I have a lot of great memories just about this area and the community.

This was all possible through a partnership between Priority Health, Oronoko Township, and the National Fitness Campaign.

