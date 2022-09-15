Penn Kingsmen reflect on experience of playing powerhouse teams

Penn faces Elkhart in conference opener Friday
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week lands in Elkhart on Friday as the undefeated Lions host the Penn Kingsmen.

Penn got off to a 2-0 start before taking on a pair of powerhouse programs in the last couple weeks. Two weeks ago, the Kingsmen hosted defending Class 5A state champion Indianapolis Cathedral, and last week they traveled all the way to Cincinnati for a matchup with St. Xavier.

While Penn didn’t win either of those games, the players say they learned a lot that should help them as they start up their conference schedule.

“We learned what we can do on the field, and we can hang with big teams like that and powerhouses in Indiana and Ohio as well,” says senior offensive lineman Aidan Smies-Mendez. “We also learned a lot about ourselves. We’re a hard-fighting team, we’re going to go until the fourth quarter, no matter the outcome of the game. It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but we kept going and kept fighting until the last whistle.”

“It was an eye-opening experience, just playing teams that are that big and that fast and that strong,” says senior defensive tackle RC Glover. “It just lets you know; you may think you’re big and bad, but there’s some guys bigger and badder out there. It just makes us better.”

As for this Friday’s matchup, both Penn and Elkhart are expected to be strong contenders for the NIC East-West Division crown this season, and the Kingsmen say a win in their first conference game of the year would go a long way towards making that happen.

“This is championship football now,” Glover says. “Every week (Coach) says it because we’re playing for an NIC championship now. It’s now just out of conference games, these are the games that 100 percent matter. All the games matter, but these games especially—we’re trying to win it.”

However, Penn is not neglecting the level of talent on the other sideline.

“They’re undefeated, no one’s been able to score any points on them, and their offense is very explosive,” says Head Coach Cory Yeoman. “They can run the ball and they can throw the ball, and they’ve got big playmakers in the backfield and at receiver.”

“They’re a good team,” says Smies-Mendez. “They’re 4-0, so this week we have to prepare hard. We’ve got to be mentally focused to make sure all our assignments are down, and then when we get to the game we’ve got to fly around. Play hard, play fast, play physical, and just fly around the field. We’ve got to be a physical team on Friday night.”

Kickoff at Rice Field is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish frustrated with 0-2 start, but looking to stay motivated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The team’s 0-2 start is something that no one around the program wants, especially the fans. But the players don't like it either.

Notre Dame

Irish offense looks to find success with Drew Pyne

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Drew Pyne, a third-year backup who knows the ins and outs of Notre Dame’s offense as a signal caller, will take over for injured starting quarterback Tyler Buchner as the Irish look for their first win of the season.

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Cal at Notre Dame

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
“So far, what has been the biggest disappointment you’ve seen from Notre Dame football this season?”

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs pick up 2-1 win over Cedar Rapids in first game of playoffs

Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:49 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The South Bend Cubs started their playoff journey Tuesday night at Four Winds Field against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs open playoffs at Four Winds Field Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The postseason begins for the South Bend Cubs Tuesday night at Four Winds Field.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame falls out of AP Top 25 after loss to Marshall

Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Irish fell all the way out of the poll, despite being the eighth-ranked team in the country.

Notre Dame

What’s not working for Notre Dame?

Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
During Monday's press conference, Head Coach Marcus Freeman was asked if Notre Dame’s issue is lack of execution or lack of experience.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame QB Buchner out for season with shoulder injury

Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Head Coach Marcus Freeman said Buchner suffered a high-grade sprain to his AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder.

Notre Dame

Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21

Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press, Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Marcus Freeman became the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.

High School

Friday Night Football: Week 4 scores and highlights for teams in Michiana

Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We had a full slate of high school football games Friday night across Michiana!