New VA outpatient clinic to open next month in Benton Township

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An opening date has been announced for the long-awaited new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say that the community-based outpatient clinic will open its doors next month with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Oct. 18.

The new clinic is at the corner of Mall Drive and Fairplain Drive in Benton Township, across from Lowe’s. The physical move from the office at 115 W. Main St. in downtown Benton Harbor will take place the weekend prior to the grand opening.

The clinic is expected to offer more services to veterans who previously had to travel to Battle Creek or Indiana for care.

