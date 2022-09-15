New ‘Lakeview Bike Trail’ on Whirlpool’s campus opens to the public

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Community leaders are unveiling the newest outdoor attraction for folks in Berrien County by cutting the ribbon on the new Lakeview Bike Trail.

This is just the first group of trails to open up as part of the multi-phase project that aims to create and enhance the bike trail network on Whirlpool’s Lakeview Campus.

They are open to anyone who wants to ride them, not just Whirlpool employees.

Over the long term, the vision is to create even more trails on the other side of M-63 closer to the lake that will connect with current paths in the area.

Some of the paths will be new, but they also plan on improving existing trails to seamlessly fit into their network.

Mountain bikers wasted no time getting out to test the trails, and it’s a route that even beginner cyclists will be able to keep up with.

Cornerstone Alliance’s President and CEO said this is a huge step in giving the people of Southwest Michigan a great opportunity to take advantage of the beautiful place where they live.

“We’ve continued to invest and support ways to be more mobile and to be more connected to the natural resources here in the area. That includes accessing the St. Joseph and Paw Paw rivers in addition to Lake Michigan. So, the mountain bike trail here today that we’re celebrating really opens up a completely new asset to our community,” said Cornerstone Alliance President & CEO Rob Cleveland.

The trailhead starts off Monte Rd. on the north side of Whirlpool’s research and engineering campus.

The parking lot closest to the trailhead will become public parking for those using the trails.

