Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20. Police say a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City and a semi driven by a 46-year-old Toledo, Ohio man were both heading east on U.S. 20 when the semi driver decreased his speed to 40 miles per hour as he neared the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School.

The semi driver told police he suddenly felt something collide with the rear of the trailer and he stopped the vehicle shortly thereafter. Hefner was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police interviewed four witnesses near the crash scene. All four said the motorcycle was traveling at an excessive speed and in a reckless manner. However, the crash remains under investigation. Toxicology test results are pending.

