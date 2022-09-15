Michigan City man sentenced to 17 years in prison for child pornography
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a Michigan City man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the production of child pornography.
49-year-old Ashley D. Harper was sentenced on Thursday to 210 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.
In March, Harper admitted to taking sexually explicit cellphone pictures of a 5-year-old child in July 2021.
The agencies involved with the investigation were Homeland Security Investigations, Indiana State Police, and the Michigan City Police Department.
