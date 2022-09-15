Medical Moment: National Suicide Awareness Month.

(WNDU) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

It’s designed to create awareness and promote actions people can take to prevent suicides.

When it comes to suicides, the numbers are staggering.

There are about twice as many suicides in the United States as there are homicides. In fact, there are around 130 people who die by suicide each day.

Suicide rates increased 30% between 2000 to 2018 and declined in 2019 and 2020. In the United States, 45,979 people died by suicide in 2020. This is about one death every 11 minutes. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. In 2020, an estimated 12.2 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.2 million planned a suicide attempt, and 1.2 million attempted suicide.

“Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States; that’s top three among young adults and adolescents,” explained Douglas Ruderfer, an associate professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The rates of mental disorders linked to suicides are also on the rise. Studies show depression rates in the U.S. tripled in the early months of the pandemic and a study from Boston University found depression now affects 1 in 3 Americans.

“We know that depression is a major risk factor for suicide attempts,” said JooEun Kang, a PhD candidate at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

But there are steps that can be taken to reduce this risk factor and others.

“That oftentimes just starts or can begin with telling someone, a friend, a family member or a doctor, that you are, in fact, struggling,” Dr. Ruderfer explained.

And if you know someone who is struggling, you don’t have to wait until they talk to you. Be sensitive and ask them direct questions, such as:

How are you feeling?

Are you thinking about hurting yourself?

Do you have access to weapons or things that can be used as weapons to harm yourself?

Studies show talking about suicide decreases rather than increases their risk for suicide. Also, encourage them to speak a mental health professional and never promise to keep someone’s suicidal thoughts a secret.

The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, signed into law after the passage of bipartisan legislation in 2020, authorized 988 as a new three-digit number for suicide and mental health crisis.

“988 is more than a number, it is a message: we’re there for you. Through this and other actions, we are treating mental health as a priority and putting crisis care in reach for more Americans,” said Secretary Becerra, who has been meeting with states across the country about the transition to 988 as part of HHS’ National Tour to Strengthen Mental Health. “There is still much work to do. But what matters is that we’re launching, 988 will be live. We are looking to every governor and every state in the nation to do their part to make this a long-term success.”

New research from the American Psychological Association found in states that enact hate crime laws that protect LGBTQIA+ populations, the rate of suicide attempts among both gay and straight high school students dropped significantly.

If you or anyone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988.

