Irish offense looks to find success with Drew Pyne

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s no secret that the Notre Dame offense has not played well through the first two games of the season, scoring just 31 points combined.

And now, you must replace the most important position on the field.

Drew Pyne, a third-year backup who knows the ins and outs of Notre Dame’s offense as a signal caller, will take over for injured starting quarterback Tyler Buchner as the Irish look for their first win of the season against Cal this upcoming Saturday.

Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees spoke with the media about the offense early on and transitioning to Pyne.

“You’d hope you have a vision, and you go out to execute and plan better,” Rees said. “It all starts with me. I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to give our guys a better opportunity to succeed. I got to do more to make sure that everyone knows what’s expected and what we’re trying to accomplish. You’re around this game so much, I don’t think surprised is quite the right word, but we’re extremely driven to make sure that we fix it.

“The good things is Drew has been in the system for a long time,” Rees continued. “We’ve had a lot of different routes and pivots and things that we’ve done in the offense over the last three years that he’s been exposed to. So, I really don’t anticipate much changing.”

Kick off at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m.

