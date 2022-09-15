Irish frustrated with 0-2 start, but looking to stay motivated

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is looking to capture its first win of the season this weekend when the team hosts the 2-0 Cal Golden Bears at Notre Dame Stadium.

The team’s 0-2 start is something that no one around the program wants, especially the fans. But the players don’t like it either.

Linebacker and captain Bo Bauer touched on the importance of being a leader in this situation.

“I mean it’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life, is to walk around the locker room and look these guys in the eye who’ve given me the greatest gift, the greatest trust in my life to be a captain and to lead these guys, so every day is super hard,” Bauer said. “It’s also motivating. I’m not walking around with my head down. We’re finding a better way to do this thing. Just because we took two stumbles doesn’t mean we’re going to not get up and finish this season the right way. And I’m willing to find a better way, whatever that may be, to do whatever it takes to get us headed in the right direction.”

Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m.

