Indiana’s abortion ban becomes law Thursday

PHOTO SOURCE: WTHR
(WTHR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A new abortion ban takes effect Thursday in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

The ban includes some limited exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. It also allows abortions if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

Under the new law, abortions can only be performed in hospitals or clinics owned by hospitals. Any doctor found performing illegal abortions would lose their medical license and could spend up to six years in prison.

The new law takes effect even as it faces at least two legal challenges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Conn-Wilhelm
Mishawaka woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours
A historic house in South Bend will be on the move this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15.
South Bend’s ‘May House’ to be moved to new neighborhood
Eric Catillo
South Bend Police searching for missing teen
Body recovered from Winona Lake; victim identified
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating

Latest News

Drew Pyne, a third-year backup who knows the ins and outs of Notre Dame’s offense as a signal...
Irish offense looks to find success with Drew Pyne
Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash
School Delays due to fog WNDU
School Delays due to fog WNDU
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog Thursday Morning, Warming Through the Weekend