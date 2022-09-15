Historic ‘May House’ makes move to new location in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house was on the move Thursday in Michiana.

The “May House” on Park Lane in South Bend took a short trip to its new home in the Chapin Park Historic District. The 93-year-old brick house was built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May.

“The May House was part of a larger neighborhood when it was built,” said Todd Zeiger, northern regional director for Indiana Landmarks. “Over time, that neighborhood has changed as Memorial (Hospital) has expanded. It was the last house. It’s a historic house. It was designated by the Historic Preservation Commission here in South Bend, so it was worth saving. It was just time to get it into a place, into a neighborhood, kind of back in context again, and really make a nice infill in the Chapin Park Neighborhood.”

Beacon Health System has owned the house for a long time but has decided to donate it to Indiana Landmarks.

“It was used for a variety of things,” Zeigler said. “Doctors’ offices, it was used as a non for profit for a long time, but really just didn’t have a use for it anymore, and of course, expansion over time. This house would’ve been in the way, and rather than it becoming a crisis where it’s going to be demolished, we just worked together to find a spot to put it.”

The house will soon be on the market as a single-family dwelling, while the hospital will use the newly opened space for future hospital developments.

