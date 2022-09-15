First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog Thursday Morning, Warming Through the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Areas of dense fog are possible through the morning. Plan ahead and give yourself some extra time and space on the roads. Also make sure to check the list of school delays to see if any pop up. The sunshine will come up and allow the fog to slowly dissipate. Highs during the afternoon will reach into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds could develop later in the day. High of 82 degrees. Winds Calm.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying calm and mostly clear. Temperatures will be dropping back through the 60s and into the upper 50s for most by the morning. Winds remain calm. A few patchy areas of fog could develop during the morning. Low of 59 degrees. Winds S 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: A few patchy areas of fog during the morning. Mostly sunny and warming up again by the afternoon. Highs will likely push into the middle 80s with a touch of humidity. Staying mostly calm. High of 83 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Warm and muggy with highs pushing into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Notre Dame takes on California at Notre Dame Stadium with a kickoff at 2:30pm. Temperatures during the game will be in the upper 80s with a bit of humidity and full sunshine. Plan for a very steamy Saturday afternoon. High of 87 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The warmth continues through Sunday with an isolated chance of a shower later in the afternoon. Otherwise, we stay dry into early Monday. As a front moves in it are likely that we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the first part of your Monday. Skies will likely clear a bit in the afternoon. A few showers could be possible on Tuesday before the dry and warm pattern sets back in. Highs nearing 90 for the middle of next week before the temperatures drop again back near average by next weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, September 14th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 79

Wednesday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: 0.00″

