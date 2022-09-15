Elkhart Community Schools hosts town hall, discusses study

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some changes could be coming to Elkhart Community Schools.

School officials shared information about the district’s long-range facility study Wednesday night.

The corporation said it wants to engage in a comprehensive review of both its facilities and its approach to educational programming.

That is why they hired School IQ and Sitelogiq, INC.

“I’ve done a number of these. We worked over in LaPorte community schools and did one for them about five years ago, very successful, and I’ve been doing this a long time and I’m just excited to be here,” said Dr. Del Jarman with School IQ.

They want to understand the district’s needs; and want to make sure decisions are “educationally sound.”

“It is very, very good that it helps us collect all of this information about our buildings, our programs, public perception, things we are doing academically, so overall we can have a good picture of where we are and what we need to work on going forward,” said the Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools, Steve Thalheimer.

The corporation said its goal is to provide students with a well-rounded curriculum and to use its financial resources to better support teaching and learning; as opposed to spending dollars on ever-increasing maintenance issues.

“With the goal being that we take that information and use that to determine how best to use our facilities, what improvements to make to our facilities. And help that inform a long-term strategic plan that we would work on in the coming months,” said Thalheimer.

They want your feedback.

“We’re going to talk to every school facility member... Bus drivers, cooks, custodians and then in the evening time we will be out with the community...Folks, the most important part of this whole thing is getting people to work with us in this community group and giving us your input,” said Jarman.

The process could take 8-9 months.

The corporation will be holding more town halls and focus groups at upcoming dates.

