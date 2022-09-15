Coal Line Trail set to bridge the gap in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikers, hikers, and runners can rejoice now that phase 1 of the Coal Line Trail project is nearing completion.

The city is still putting on the final touches on the westside trail, but commuters and active people have already been using the trail for weeks.

The City of South Bend has noticed a trend; more people biking and walking to work, so they wanted to create a trail system that people can utilize for easy travel, connectivity, and exercise.

South Bend Dept. of Community Investment and the South Bend Venues Parks and Arts are leading the project.

The Norfolk Southern Railroad was used to carry coal to the local universities but has been out of commission for 30 years. Now, the city is in the process of turning it into a biking and hiking trail.

“It was first formally conceived in a plan for the west side of South Bend and seen as an opportunity to connect existing trails, parks, and other assets,” said Chris Dressel, Senior Planner for the City of South Bend’s Community Investment Department.

Phase 2 includes retrofitting the former Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge built in 1926 into a pedestrian bridge connecting the east and west sides of the trails.

“There’s a future second phase that is planned for next year, and that will go from the (St. Joseph) River to (State Road) 933,” said Dressel.

South Bend resident Mike Pauwels shared his thoughts on the trail with 16 News Now.

“I think it’s a great idea, said South Bend Resident Mike Pauwels. “It’s using these railroad rights-of-way that need to be; we don’t want them just sitting here forever. It’s a nice easy trail, mostly easy trails. You know, when you consider that these used to carry trains, that they’ll be able to strengthen it adequately for pedestrian traffic. We will never be weighing as much as the trains.”

Pauwels told 16 News Now that he had walked 27,000 miles over the last ten years, including a few years back, when he walked 103 miles in five days from Austin, TX, to San Antonio, helping raise $2,500 for his son’s band.

Phases 1 and 2 will give South Benders about a mile and a half of new trails.

One of the selling points for this project was that it would pass right by a supermarket, specifically, the Martin’s that formerly stood at the corner of Portage and Elwood Avenues, but Dressel is hopeful that the new trail project will attract a new grocery outlet back to that location.

“We know that there have been some changes there, but we’re hopeful that by providing direct access that we’ll help any future (grocery store),” said Dressel.

No dates are set in stone for the official Phase 1 ribbon cutting, but Dressel tells 16 News Now it will be within the next few weeks.

He also suggested potential plans for a belt trail system to circle the city and give pedestrians many more miles of trails to enjoy.

