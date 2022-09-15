City leaders to host meet-and-greet on Saturday ahead of November elections

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Get Out the Vote held a press conference on Thursday to announce a meet-and-greet with candidates for the upcoming November elections.

The meet and greet will be held Saturday at the Elks Lodge in South Bend from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1001 Western Ave. There will even be voter registration at the event.

Common Council member Karen White wants to remind people that their vote is their voice, and voting ensures that your voice can be heard.

“Don’t stay at home, don’t get discouraged, come out and vote, and continue to work with your community and elected officials,” Councilwoman White said. “Get involved with neighborhood associations, and ensure that your voice does not stop when you vote. Your voice will continue thereafter.”

Local candidates running in November’s elections have been invited to speak at Saturday’s event and answer questions from voters.

“You can vote for whoever you want to vote for, but it is your responsibility as a human being to vote for life because that’s what we’re discussing, how our lives are going to be in the future,” said Gladys Muhammad, of the Martin Luther King Celebration Committee. “And if you don’t stand up for that, that’s what you have to stand for. If you don’t stand for something, you fall for nothing.”

