Whole Woman’s Health continues to provide essential care despite abortion ban

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday marks the last day for widespread legal abortion in Indiana.

Thursday brings the effective date of a new Indiana law that bans most abortions.

South Bend’s only abortion clinic will pivot, but it won’t close.

“I want to be crystal clear about one thing. This clinic is not closing,” said Whole Woman’s Health President and CEO, Amy Hagstrom Miller this morning outside the clinic off Lincolnway West.

While the clinic will no longer be able to legally perform abortions, there’s no law that says workers can’t steer clients to places that do.

“So, we can do ultrasounds and pregnancy tests, and we can do some counseling. We can help people with referrals to Illinois or Michigan or wherever they may need to get to, to get the abortion that they need,” Hagstrom Miller explained.

Last night, West Virginia became the 14th state since the fall of Roe v. Wade to ban most abortions.

While access to abortion services is becoming more and more scarce, it’s still just a tele visit away.

“The patient needs to be in a state where abortion is legal for that tele medicine visit, and the patient needs to receive the medication by mail in a state where abortion is legal,” according to Amy Hagstrom Miller. “Our patents who are receiving tele medicine care for medication abortion sometimes will have a friend that they stay with, for the visit, and receive the medications there. They may have a hotel; they may have a USPS PO box.”

While Whole Woman’s Health has been reduced to playing a supporting role in the provision of abortion care, the organization is a major player in the lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of Indiana’s new abortion law, with a hearing on an injunction request scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19.

“We will tell the truth. We will put people together with professional medical care, and we will give people the help that we give so that they can still get abortion care if they’re able to travel.”

The South Bend clinic has served some 1,100 abortion patients since opening in 2019.

