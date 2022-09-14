Two teens charged in Terez Parker Jr. death appear for status conferences

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The two teens suspected of being involved in the Terez Parker Jr. murder back in March are back in court.

We’re learning whether or not one the suspects will be tried in adult court.

That 16-year-old will have to wait until Oct. 21st to find out if this case is staying in juvenile court or if this case is headed to superior court where he will be tried as an adult.

It’s for that reason we’re still withholding the suspect’s name.

This all started back on March 18th when police responded to the 2000 block of Rogers St. for reports of a shooting.

That’s where they found Parker Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound that he couldn’t recover from, even after being taken to the hospital.

Last week, police detained two 16-year-olds in connection to the fatal shooting.

One of them is 16-year-old Rafael Diaz-Garcia who you’ll hear more about at 6 as he’s already being tried in Superior Court.

He faces one F5 charge of illegal firearms possession and another F5 charge for providing a firearm to someone who’s not supposed to have one.

Diaz-Garcia was scheduled to have an initial hearing on this matter next Wednesday, but the court is moving that to Jan. 11th to coincide with his other gun possession charge from July.

The other teen is facing felony murder and an armed robbery charge.

16 News Now spoke with some of the family members who attended the hearing to support the unnamed suspect, who said this is an unfortunate situation for both parties and that this is a case of an innocent teen being charged for something he didn’t do.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.