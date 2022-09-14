St. Joe County Council discusses electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An electric vehicle battery plant, Ultium Cells LLC, could be coming to New Carlisle.

On Tuesday, St. Joe County leaders amended a resolution in their efforts to attract a multi-million dollar electric vehicle battery plant to New Carlisle.

However, before it gets the all clear, community members had questions about the plant possibly coming to the area.

Based on residents’ feedback, county officials are taking an extra two weeks to fine-tune the development agreement.

“What transpired this evening was just an amendment to the declaratory resolution to the Ultium... The reason we are doing the amendment tonight is just a...error on the resolution itself,” St. Joseph County Council President Rafael Morton said.

County leaders also took time to address concerns about how this plant could impact the aquifer.

“I think the aquifer is really a critically important resource that the town, industry, and everybody has a great interest in making sure that is protected and managed properly,” said Jared Huss, the town engineer on the project. “So the town is required to do well-head protection plans and that means a partnership with the industry and with local folks and the residents to make sure we are doing the water quality testing and the proper monitoring that we are required to do.”

One of more prominent questions was how the plant would impact traffic flow within New Carlisle.

“The worker traffic and truck traffic is really going to be focused towards State Road 2... The goal is not to have truck traffic leave State Road 2 corridor and go up toward the US 20 corridor through New Carlisle.”

The project would be a joint venture between General Motors and LG with a total project price tag at $2.5 billion.

There will be a public hearing a formal vote on September 27. If approved, and if Ultium chooses New Carlisle, construction would begin in the Spring of 2023.

