South Bend Police searching for missing teen

Eric Catillo
Eric Catillo(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police need your help finding a missing 16-year-old.

Eric Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street in South Bend.

Eric is 5′6″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has dark hair, which police say is now shorter than it appears in the photo they shared on social media.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark green shorts, and navy blue tennis shoes. He was also carrying a navy blue backpack.

If you have any information on Eric Castillo’s whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

