South Bend man sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for armed robbery

Andre Pittman
Andre Pittman (WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison on Tuesday.

Andre Pittman pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 130 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

According to case documents, Pittman robbed a liquor store at gunpoint in June of 2021. After flashing a gun at the store clerk, he fled the scene with cash from the register. Pittman would later be caught and admit to committing multiple robberies, including the liquor store.

In 2018, Pittman was charged with robbing a Boost Mobile on Lincolnway West.

He was out of federal prison for 1-and-a-half months before his most recent string of robberies.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Conn-Wilhelm
Mishawaka woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours
Body recovered from Winona Lake; victim identified
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger.
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger
It happened at the intersection of Beckley Street and Main Street.
No injuries reported in rollover crash in Granger

Latest News

Indiana women’s care providers prepare for abortion ban on Thursday.
Whole Woman’s Health continues to provide essential care despite abortion ban
Soft opening for Coal Line Trail.
Soft opening for Coal Line Trail
Two teens charged in Terez Parker Jr. death appear for status conferences.
Two teens charged in Terez Parker Jr. death appear for status conferences
Two teens appear in court for murder of Terez Parker Jr.