South Bend man sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for armed robbery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison on Tuesday.

Andre Pittman pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 130 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

According to case documents, Pittman robbed a liquor store at gunpoint in June of 2021. After flashing a gun at the store clerk, he fled the scene with cash from the register. Pittman would later be caught and admit to committing multiple robberies, including the liquor store.

In 2018, Pittman was charged with robbing a Boost Mobile on Lincolnway West.

He was out of federal prison for 1-and-a-half months before his most recent string of robberies.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.