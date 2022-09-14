Police investigating numerous shots-fired calls in Niles within past month

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Reports of multiple shots fired Tuesday morning on Ferry Street between 5th and 6th streets in Niles.

Police are investigating to determine whether this shooting is related to two nearby shooting deaths within the last month. Niles PD is actively investigating the shooting deaths of Farries Maxell and Raquon Glenn.

These two shootings occurred a block apart, less than a month apart, and police say they appear to be related.

Regarding Tuesday morning’s shooting, no damage was found in the area and fortunately there have been no reported injuries from this incident. Neighbors claim there have been 4 instances of shots fired over the last month, however police only have official reports for 3 of them, 2 being fatal.

Pastor Bryant Bacon of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church expressed sympathy for the families of those killed, and concern for the innocent neighbors who have found themselves in the line of fire.

“Bullets, what we used to say, have no eyes, and they go wherever they go,” Pastor Bacon said. “So, the potential is, somebody who is innocent, somebody is in their house, gets hurt as a result of that, so this is again a push to say, ‘You’re not just taking other people’s lives, or putting them in danger, but you’re putting other people’s lives in danger.’”

The Niles Police Department has released a statement on the investigations:

This morning, Niles Dispatch received numerous calls of shots fired on Ferry Street. Officers on patrol also heard the gunshots and responded to the area. Officers located over 30 spent shell casings in the roadway on Ferry Street between 5th and 6th.

Police are asking anyone with any information on these shootings to contact the Niles Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

