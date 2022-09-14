Parents concerned about AR-15 raffle at children’s softball league

A girls’ softball league in Texas wants to raise money by raffling off an AR-15-style rifle, and some parents aren't too happy about it. (Source: KPRC)
By Danielle Grosman
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - A girls’ softball league in Texas wants to raise money by raffling off an AR-15-style rifle, and some parents aren’t too happy about it.

Jessica England’s daughters have been in the South Montgomery Girls Softball League (SMGSL) for nearly a decade. She said she was shocked when she heard about the gun raffle.

“It would be one thing if they were raffling off a hunting rifle,” England said.

England said the issue is less about the raffle itself, but the fact that it is part of a children’s event.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for a children’s activity to be raffling off this type of weapon,” she said.

England made a formal complaint to the board.

“Not even four months ago, 19 children and two teachers were gunned down using a semi-automatic assault rifle just like the one being raffled here,” she said.

But the softball league is standing behind its decision, saying in a statement, “The gun raffle is a legal and common practice. All winners will need to pass a background check before receiving any prize. If winners don’t pass the background check, they are deemed ineligible. SMGSL strives to be responsive to the needs of our membership.”

The softball league said it is aware of three complaints about the raffle.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Conn-Wilhelm
Mishawaka woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours
Body recovered from Winona Lake; victim identified
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger.
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger
It happened at the intersection of Beckley Street and Main Street.
No injuries reported in rollover crash in Granger

Latest News

Two teens charged in Terez Parker Jr. death appear for status conferences.
Two teens charged in Terez Parker Jr. death appear for status conferences
Two teens appear in court for murder of Terez Parker Jr.
President Joe Biden announces funding for electric charging infrastructure in 34 states and...
Money approved for states to build car-charging network
Indiana State Police are offering additional words of caution to drivers after a pair of...
ISP: Separate Toll Road crashes happened at same mile marker near work zone
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Cal at Notre Dame