Michiana VegFest 2022 headed to South Bend in October

The annual plant-based eating festival heads to the Century Center in October.
The annual plant-based eating festival heads to the Century Center in October.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual festival that promotes plant-based eating returns to South Bend in October!

The festival will take place at the Century Center on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

This year, Michiana VegFest will host guest speakers, cooking demos from local chefs, food vendors, clothing retailers, and more!

“VegFest is a chance to spotlight the growing regional interest and actions taking place within the plant-based-eating community,” co-organizer Jeanne Blad said in a press release. “We want to share with attendees the numerous avenues for entering a vegan lifestyle, showcase its many forms and further interests of those who’ve already embraced it.”

If you are interested in volunteering, vending, or want to learn more about Michiana VegFest 2022, simply click here.

