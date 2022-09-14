Jury selected for man accused of hitting, killing Columbus teen at school bus stop

Lily Streeval
Lily Streeval(WTHR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has been selected for the case against a man accused of hitting and killing a student at a school bus stop in Columbus last August.

Police say Shiam Subramanian struck and killed 16-year-old Lily Streeval after ignoring a school bus stop sign and driving around the stopped bus.

Subramanian admitted to police that he saw flashing lights but kept driving, even after he struck Lily.

Subramanian was charged with the new, tougher Indiana school bus safety laws that changed after three kids were killed and another was seriously injured in Fulton County in 2018.

This trial is the first felony death case tried in Indiana under the new laws.

