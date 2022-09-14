Important reminders during National Preparedness Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Preparedness Month, and it serves as a reminder to have a plan in place in case of an emergency or disaster.

It all starts with being prepared if you need to call 911. Make sure you know where you are, where the problem is and do not hang up until the dispatcher tells you.

You can also be prepared by taking free live-saving classes, the hands-only CPR and ‘Stop the Bleed.’

“These are things that are going to help people and not take up much of your time,” said Dave Cherrone, retired Clay Fire marshal. “The ‘Stop the Bleed’ class is one hour and it’s free. The hands-only CPR takes you honestly two minutes to learn.

You can sign up for those free classes by calling Clay Fire Territory at (574) 272-2144.

“Being able to be prepared for that is going to save time so that you’re not spending time sitting in an emergency room waiting for your name to be called.”

