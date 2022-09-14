Important reminders during National Preparedness Month

Important reminders during National Preparedness Month
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Preparedness Month, and it serves as a reminder to have a plan in place in case of an emergency or disaster.

It all starts with being prepared if you need to call 911. Make sure you know where you are, where the problem is and do not hang up until the dispatcher tells you.

You can also be prepared by taking free live-saving classes, the hands-only CPR and ‘Stop the Bleed.’

“These are things that are going to help people and not take up much of your time,” said Dave Cherrone, retired Clay Fire marshal. “The ‘Stop the Bleed’ class is one hour and it’s free. The hands-only CPR takes you honestly two minutes to learn.

You can sign up for those free classes by calling Clay Fire Territory at (574) 272-2144.

“Being able to be prepared for that is going to save time so that you’re not spending time sitting in an emergency room waiting for your name to be called.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Conn-Wilhelm
Mishawaka woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
Body recovered from Winona Lake; victim identified
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger.
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger
It happened at the intersection of Beckley Street and Main Street.
No injuries reported in rollover crash in Granger

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog Giving Way to Sunshine
The South Bend Cubs started their playoff journey Tuesday night at Four Winds Field against the...
South Bend Cubs pick up 2-1 win over Cedar Rapids in first game of playoffs
The South Bend Cubs started their playoff journey Tuesday night at Four Winds Field against the...
South Bend Cubs pick up 2-1 win over Cedar Rapids in game one of playoffs
The South Bend Cubs won their post-season playoffs.
Cedar Rapids @ South Bend