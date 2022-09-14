First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog Giving Way to Sunshine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: A dense fog advisory is in effect through 9am Wednesday. Areas of dense fog will create visibilities under a quarter mile through the morning commute. Low and changing visibilities are likely through the morning with things beginning to greatly improve after 9am. Plan ahead and give yourself some extra time and space on the roads. Once the fog begins to clear through the middle of the morning the sunshine will begin to warm things up. Highs will likely approach the 80-degree mark through the afternoon. It will be warm and mostly sunny with a light breeze later in the day. High of 80 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear overnight. Winds will become calm, and temperatures will drop again through the 60s and into the 50s for most of the area. A few areas of fog could be possible by early Thursday morning. Otherwise, calm and cool. Low of 55 degrees. Winds Calm.

THURSDAY: A few patchy areas of fog are possible. Then the sunshine and warmth will take over. Highs will be in the lower 80s by the afternoon. The sky will look hazy most of the day due to wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere that is drifting over the area from the western United States. Sunny and warm with a touch of humidity. High of 82 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: The warming trend will continue into the weekend. With highs on Friday in the middle to upper 80s. The humidity will be noticeable but not unbearable. The sunny and warm pattern will continue into the weekend. High of 84 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Saturday will be a warm September day for Notre Dame and California. Highs will approach the upper 80s during the game. Through the weekend and into next week the afternoon highs will remain much above average with highs potentially nearing 90 degrees by early next week. There are a few isolated chances for a shower on Monday. Most of next week will remain dry and hot. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, September 13th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 69

Tuesday’s Low: 50

Precipitation: 0.04″

