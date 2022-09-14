46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival kicks off Thursday

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall is on the horizon, which means it’s time for the Nappanee Apple Festival!

The festival kicks off in downtown Thursday night and runs through the weekend.

There’s plenty of fun for the whole family, with food vendors and lots of entertainment. And of course, the 7-foot baked apple pie is a festival favorite!

For more information on the festival, click here. The festival’s dates and times are listed below:

Thursday, Sept. 15 : 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 : 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 : 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18 : 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

