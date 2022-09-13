South Bend’s ‘May House’ to be moved to new neighborhood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house in South Bend will be on the move this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15.

A 2,400-square-foot brick house built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May will be moved to its new location at 919 Riverside Drive in the Chapin Park Historic District, which is approximately 0.2 miles from its current location at 130 Park Lane.

Moving the May House to the new location will allow it to be saved and put back into use as a single-family dwelling. Beacon Health System donated the house to Indiana Landmarks and contributed to the cost of the move.

The move will take place Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be temporary road closures as the house moves.

