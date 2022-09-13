South Bend’s ‘May House’ to be moved to new neighborhood

A historic house in South Bend will be on the move this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15.
A historic house in South Bend will be on the move this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Maria Catanzarite
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house in South Bend will be on the move this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15.

A 2,400-square-foot brick house built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May will be moved to its new location at 919 Riverside Drive in the Chapin Park Historic District, which is approximately 0.2 miles from its current location at 130 Park Lane.

Moving the May House to the new location will allow it to be saved and put back into use as a single-family dwelling. Beacon Health System donated the house to Indiana Landmarks and contributed to the cost of the move.

The move will take place Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be temporary road closures as the house moves.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger.
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Notre Dame QB Buchner out for season with shoulder injury
27-year-old Stone Alexander Lewis of South Bend is a suspect for attempted murder in an...
South Bend man arraigned in Cass County stabbing
Vehicle strikes pedestrian after Notre Dame football game
Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend

Latest News

Indiana DNR advises waterfowl hunters of possible bird flu surge
Swine flu case reported in Berrien County
Police investigating shooting in Niles
South Bend Cubs get ready for playoffs.
South Bend Cubs get ready for playoffs