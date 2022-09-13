South Bend Cubs open playoffs at Four Winds Field Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The postseason begins for the South Bend Cubs Tuesday night at Four Winds Field.

The second half Midwest League West Division champions will host the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the first game of a best-of-three series.

South Bend Cubs Manager Lance Rymel and his players about the excitement of ending such a long season with a chance to play postseason baseball in front of the hometown fans.

“I mean, it’s awesome,” Rymel says. “I’ve been managing for five years, and this is my first time being in the playoffs. So, big credit to my coaching staff, credit to my players, and we’re ready to roll tomorrow.”

“We’re all really excited,” says pitcher Michael McAvene. “A lot of positivity heading into this next week.”

“I’m super pumped,” says catcher Casey Opitz. “I mean, the whole team is really excited. It’s a grind of a season, but it’s always nice to finish it like this in the postseason. It’s what we all ask for.”

Meanwhile, the Cubs are facing a very familiar opponent, as they just wrapped up their regular season with a six-game series at Cedar Rapids.

“It’s always nice to see the team you’re going to play for a week before you’re getting ready for that series, so I think we’re really confident in where we’re going to be at,” McAvene said. “We’re excited to get this series started off here at home.”

First pitch at Four Winds Field is set for 7:05 p.m.

