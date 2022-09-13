Pulaski County correctional officer arrested for trafficking, relationship with inmate

Stacy Small
Stacy Small(WKVI)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Pulaski County correctional officer was arrested this past weekend after an investigation into her possible relationship with an inmate in the Pulaski County Jail.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office received information on Friday, Sept. 9, that a correctional officer was in a possible relationship with an inmate.

After an investigation, police say allegations of a possible relationship between the inmate and the correctional officer were accurate.

When the correctional officer, identified as Stacy Small, arrived for her evening shift that night, she was questioned by the deputy. During the interview, the deputy learned that she brought controlled substances into the Pulaski County Jail, and they were given to the inmate. She also allegedly confirmed the relationship between herself and the inmate.

Small, was booked into the Pulaski County Jail on preliminary charges of trafficking with an inmate as a and official misconduct. She was later taken to the White County Jail.

