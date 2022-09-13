None Seriously Injured in Accidental Elkhart Fire

fire truck
fire truck(CBS46 News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - No one has sustained serious injuries after an apartment fire off Middlebury Street Monday evening.

The Elkhart fire department was called to the location with the report that children were trapped inside around 7 PM. Smoke and fire were coming out of the front window upon the fire department’s arrival. The fire was fully under control by 7:29 PM and no victims were found inside the building.

Six apartments were affected by smoke, fire, or water damage estimated to cost around $75,000. The Red Cross was also called to assist residents of the apartment. Paramedics treated two occupants for minor injuries at the scene.

After an investigation, the fire department determined that the cause of the fire was accidental.

