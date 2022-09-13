No injuries reported in rollover crash in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Granger Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Beckley Street and Main Street. Officials say a van was heading west on Beckley when it was hit by a car that ran a stop sign as it was heading south on Main.

Two toddlers were inside the van that rolled over, but fortunately they are okay. The driver of the van was also reported to be okay, but she was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

St. Joseph County Police and Clay Fire were on scene to assist.

