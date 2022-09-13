No injuries reported in rollover crash in Granger

It happened at the intersection of Beckley Street and Main Street.
It happened at the intersection of Beckley Street and Main Street.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Granger Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Beckley Street and Main Street. Officials say a van was heading west on Beckley when it was hit by a car that ran a stop sign as it was heading south on Main.

Two toddlers were inside the van that rolled over, but fortunately they are okay. The driver of the van was also reported to be okay, but she was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

St. Joseph County Police and Clay Fire were on scene to assist.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger.
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Notre Dame QB Buchner out for season with shoulder injury
27-year-old Stone Alexander Lewis of South Bend is a suspect for attempted murder in an...
South Bend man arraigned in Cass County stabbing
Vehicle strikes pedestrian after Notre Dame football game
Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend

Latest News

Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022
Niles Township under boil water advisory
J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week.
New business opens in Elkhart
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Few Showers, Clearing Out This Afternoon