Niles Township under boil water advisory

(Associated Press)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Township is under a boil order for water.

That’s according to township officials who reached out to 16 News Now and confirmed the township’s water supply tested positive for traces of bacteria.

Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger.
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Notre Dame QB Buchner out for season with shoulder injury
27-year-old Stone Alexander Lewis of South Bend is a suspect for attempted murder in an...
South Bend man arraigned in Cass County stabbing
Vehicle strikes pedestrian after Notre Dame football game
Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend

Latest News

J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week.
New business opens in Elkhart
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Few Showers, Clearing Out This Afternoon
fire truck
None Seriously Injured in Accidental Elkhart Fire
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
Father, son buy historic Kizer House