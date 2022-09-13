Niles Township under boil water advisory

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Township is under a boil order for water.

That’s according to township officials who reached out to 16 News Now and confirmed the township’s water supply tested positive for traces of bacteria.

Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice.

