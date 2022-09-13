New business opens in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart.

J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week.

The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between.

While the store has only been open for a week, owner Brad Priest said the community support has been incredible.

“Being in this community is amazing,” Priest said. “They’ve supported me through the loss of Jonathan, the J of ‘J&B.’ And then the encouragement to do this store.”

J&B Home Décor & Gifts is located at 901 Parkway Avenue Suite 2 in Elkhart.

The store is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.